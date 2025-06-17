Matches (21)
MLC (3)
IRE vs WI (1)
WTC (1)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (2)
TNPL (3)
Vitality Blast Men (4)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Blast Women League 2 (4)
WI Women vs SA Women, 3rd ODI at Cave Hill, WI Women vs SA Women, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Cave Hill, June 17, 2025, South Africa Women tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
WI Women
L
L
L
W
L
SA Women
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W9 M • 386 Runs • 48.25 Avg • 103.48 SR
SA-W9 M • 357 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 68.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 29.57 SR
SA-W4 M • 9 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 14 SR
Squad
SA-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1471
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
|Match days
|17 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
South Africa Women in West Indies News
Luus and Mlaba lead South Africa to series-levelling victory
West Indies put up a fight with Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle scoring half-centuries but it wasn't enough
Joseph stars in rain-shortened chase to put West Indies 1-0 up
Tazmin Brits' half-century and Nadine de Klerk's rearguard proved insufficient for South Africa in the first ODI