WI Women vs SA Women, 3rd ODI at Cave Hill, WI Women vs SA Women, Jun 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Cave Hill, June 17, 2025, South Africa Women tour of West Indies
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Dercksen
9 M • 386 Runs • 48.25 Avg • 103.48 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 357 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 68.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Mlaba
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 29.57 SR
M Kapp
4 M • 9 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Marizanne Kapp (c)
Allrounder
Tazmin Brits 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Annerie Dercksen 
Allrounder
Ayanda Hlubi 
Bowler
Sinalo Jafta 
Wicketkeeper
Ayabonga Khaka 
Bowler
Masabata Klaas 
Bowler
Sune Luus 
Allrounder
Karabo Meso 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nonkululeko Mlaba 
Bowler
Tumi Sekhukhune 
Bowler
Nondumiso Shangase 
Batting Allrounder
Miane Smit 
Batting Allrounder
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Match details
Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1471
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
Match days17 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
