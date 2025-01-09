Matches (6)
Wellington vs Central D, 10th Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (D/N), Wellington, January 09, 2025, Super Smash
Wellington FlagWellington
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Abbas
10 M • 266 Runs • 29.56 Avg • 131.68 SR
NF Kelly
10 M • 237 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 119.69 SR
TC Bruce
10 M • 284 Runs • 47.33 Avg • 158.65 SR
D Cleaver
9 M • 269 Runs • 33.63 Avg • 132.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LV van Beek
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.74 Econ • 13.56 SR
PF Younghusband
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 18.54 SR
JR Lennox
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 16.9 SR
DAJ Bracewell
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 18.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days09 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO421100.143
CD32181.126
AUCK31080.650
ND3116-1.127
WELL2114-0.250
CANT3030-0.597
