Matches (11)
IPL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)

Northumb Wmn vs CABS Women, Second Round at Corbridge, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Second Round, Corbridge, May 10, 2025, T20 Women's County Cup
PrevNext
Northumberland Women
Cambridgeshire Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northumb Wmn
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Corbridge Cricket Club, Corbridge
Series
Season2025
Match days10 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question