Spirit vs Phoenix, 5th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Jul 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Lord's, July 27, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)
Tomorrow
5:35 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DW Lawrence
10 M • 199 Runs • 24.88 Avg • 147.4 SR
AM Rossington
9 M • 157 Runs • 22.43 Avg • 168.81 SR
JL Smith
7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 160.5 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 138.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Worrall
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 15 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 18.33 SR
BAC Howell
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 13.5 SR
AF Milne
7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 11.5 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
LS-M
BP-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Daniel Bell-Drummond 
Opening Batter
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Ryan Higgins 
Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days27 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition News

David Willey sets tone as Welsh Fire roar past Manchester Originals

Fire's left-arm quicks help to set up crushing defeat for home side

Flintoff 'even more excited than the players' ahead of coaching debut

Stand-in Superchargers captain Matthew Short expects "a lot of energy" from new head coach

Flintoff on Hundred fast track but return raises awkward questions

Iconic former England allrounder set for first professional coaching job with Northern Superchargers

Vince, Hughes win at a canter for Brave after Overton three-for saps London Spirit

Dominant displays with bat and ball, including Jofra Archer's successful Hundred debut

Mohammad Amir's in and out exposes flaw in Hundred's tribal gathering

Despite the ambitions of the ECB, tournament remains hostage to market forces

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-M11023.332
OI-M11022.289
SB-M11020.909
LS-M1010-0.909
BP-M1010-2.289
MO-M1010-3.332
NSC-M-----
TR-M-----
Full Table