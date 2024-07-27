Matches (20)
Spirit vs Phoenix, 5th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Jul 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Lord's, July 27, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
L
W
L
L
L
Phoenix
W
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M10 M • 199 Runs • 24.88 Avg • 147.4 SR
LS-M9 M • 157 Runs • 22.43 Avg • 168.81 SR
BP-M7 M • 191 Runs • 27.29 Avg • 160.5 SR
BP-M7 M • 170 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 138.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 15 SR
LS-M10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 18.33 SR
BP-M8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 13.5 SR
BP-M7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 11.5 SR
SQUAD
LS-M
BP-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|27 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
