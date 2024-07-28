Mousley, Bethell shine after Abbott four-for sets up Birmingham Phoenix
London Spirit show spirit after falling to 30 for 5 only to be overhauled on penultimate ball
Phoenix won by 3 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
London Spirit show spirit after falling to 30 for 5 only to be overhauled on penultimate ball
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|3
|6
|caught
|1
|2
|run out
|4
|3
|caught
|39
|38
|caught
|0
|3
|caught
|43
|27
|not out
|24
|12
|caught
|6
|5
|not out
|3
|5
|Extras
|(lb 3, nb 4, w 1)
|Total
|131(7 wkts; 99 balls)