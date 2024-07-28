Matches (20)
MLC (1)
ENG v WI (1)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (5)
SL vs IND (1)
Nellai vs Dindigul, 28th Match at Dindigul, TNPL, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match (N), Dindigul, July 28, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nellai
W
L
NR
L
L
Dindigul
L
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NRK10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 150.25 SR
10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 153.72 SR
10 M • 371 Runs • 41.22 Avg • 140 SR
10 M • 365 Runs • 73 Avg • 154 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NRK9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 16.15 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 10.14 Econ • 14.5 SR
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 13.5 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 21.6 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Nellai won by 7 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
10-Jul-2023
Dindigul won by 7 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
01-Jul-2023
Nellai won by 8 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
30-Jun-2022
Nellai won by 5 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
03-Aug-2021
Dindigul won by 7 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
05-Aug-2019
SQUAD
NRK
DD
PLAYER
ROLE
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|NPR College Ground, Dindigul
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English