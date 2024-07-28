Matches (20)
Nellai vs Dindigul, 28th Match at Dindigul, TNPL, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (N), Dindigul, July 28, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 150.25 SR
G Ajitesh
10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 153.72 SR
Shivam Singh
10 M • 371 Runs • 41.22 Avg • 140 SR
B Indrajith
10 M • 365 Runs • 73 Avg • 154 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Sonu Yadav
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.71 Econ • 16.15 SR
R Silambarasan
6 M • 8 Wkts • 10.14 Econ • 14.5 SR
S Bhati
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 13.5 SR
CV Varun
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 21.6 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
NPR College Ground, Dindigul
Series
Season2024
Match days28 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LKK651100.813
CSG64280.511
DD64280.333
TRI63360.408
TT63360.378
NRK6235-0.160
SMP6143-1.473
SAL6152-0.969
Full Table