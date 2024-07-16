Matches (21)
MLC (3)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (4)
TNPL (3)
T20 Blast (7)
RHF Trophy (3)
Trichy vs Kovai, 15th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 16, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Trichy
L
L
L
W
W
Kovai
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TRIC9 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 158.47 SR
TRIC4 M • 172 Runs • 57.33 Avg • 147 SR
LKK10 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 148.55 SR
LKK5 M • 203 Runs • 50.75 Avg • 165.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TRIC8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 7.93 SR
TRIC4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 9.42 SR
LKK10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 10.66 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6 Econ • 17.53 SR
SQUAD
TRIC
LKK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|16 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English