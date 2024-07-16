Matches (21)
MLC (3)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (4)
TNPL (3)
T20 Blast (7)
RHF Trophy (3)

Trichy vs Kovai, 15th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 16, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
PrevNext
Trichy Grand Cholas FlagTrichy Grand Cholas
Lyca Kovai Kings FlagLyca Kovai Kings
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Jafar Jamal
9 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 158.47 SR
R Sanjay Yadav
4 M • 172 Runs • 57.33 Avg • 147 SR
J Suresh Kumar
10 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 148.55 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
5 M • 203 Runs • 50.75 Avg • 165.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Easwaran
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 7.93 SR
P Saravana Kumar
4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 9.42 SR
M Shahrukh Khan
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 10.66 SR
M Siddharth
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6 Econ • 17.53 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days16 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LKK33060.519
TRI32141.433
CSG42240.253
NRK3214-0.023
TT3122-0.032
DD3122-0.413
SAL4132-0.519
SMP3122-1.237
Full Table