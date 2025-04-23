Matches (7)
AFG A vs Sri Lanka A, 6th Match at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Abu Dhabi, April 23, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AFG A
W
W
L
W
L
Sri Lanka A
L
L
W
W
W
Ground time: 07:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A8 M • 328 Runs • 46.86 Avg • 100.92 SR
AFG-A8 M • 259 Runs • 32.38 Avg • 76.85 SR
SL-A8 M • 358 Runs • 44.75 Avg • 92.5 SR
SL-A9 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 76.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 34.4 SR
AFG-A6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 28.2 SR
SL-A10 M • 24 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 20.25 SR
SL-A4 M • 10 Wkts • 5.53 Econ • 20.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Sri Lanka A won by 6 wickets (with 51 balls remaining)
15-Apr-2025
AFG A won by 5 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)
07-May-2024
AFG A won by 4 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
05-May-2024
Sri Lanka A won by 4 wickets (with 75 balls remaining)
03-May-2024
Sri Lanka A won by 8 wickets (with 88 balls remaining) (DLS method)
30-Apr-2024
Playing XI
AFG-A
SL-A
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|23 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee