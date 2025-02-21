Matches (7)
Oman vs U.S.A., 2nd T20I at Al Amarat, , Feb 21 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd T20I (D/N), Al Amerat, February 21, 2025, United States of America tour of Oman
(20/20 ov) 141/9
(19.3/20 ov, T:142) 142/6
U.S.A. won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Oman • 141/9(20 overs)
57 (41)
3/23 (4)
27 (22)
2/22 (4)
United States of America • 142/6(19.3 overs)
73* (53)
3/23 (3.3)
35 (30)
2/15 (4)
19.3
4
Muhammed Imran to Patel, FOUR runs
19.2
1
Muhammed Imran to Wiig, 1 run
19.1
W
Muhammed Imran to Ali Sheikh, OUT
Ali Sheikh c Wasim Ali b Muhammed Imran 3 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75
end of over 1910 runs
USA: 137/5CRR: 7.21 • RRR: 5.00 • Need 5 from 6b
Ali Sheikh3 (3b)
Monank Patel69 (52b 6x4 2x6)
Jiten Ramanandi 4-0-39-0
Muhammed Imran 3-0-18-2
18.6
1
Ramanandi to Ali Sheikh, 1 run
18.5
1
Ramanandi to Patel, 1 run
18.4
4
Ramanandi to Patel, FOUR runs
18.3
2
Ramanandi to Patel, 2 runs
18.2
1
Ramanandi to Ali Sheikh, 1 run
18.1
1
Ramanandi to Patel, 1 run
end of over 185 runs • 1 wicket
USA: 127/5CRR: 7.05 • RRR: 7.50 • Need 15 from 12b
Monank Patel61 (48b 5x4 2x6)
Ali Sheikh1 (1b)
Muhammed Imran 3-0-18-2
Sufyan Mehmood 4-0-27-1
17.6
1
Muhammed Imran to Patel, 1 run
17.5
1
Muhammed Imran to Ali Sheikh, 1 run
17.4
W
Muhammed Imran to Aaron Jones, OUT
Aaron Jones c Wasim Ali b Muhammed Imran 35 (30b 2x4 1x6) SR: 116.66
17.3
2
Muhammed Imran to Aaron Jones, 2 runs
17.2
1
Muhammed Imran to Patel, 1 run
17.1
•
Muhammed Imran to Patel, no run
end of over 1710 runs
USA: 122/4CRR: 7.17 • RRR: 6.66 • Need 20 from 18b
Monank Patel59 (45b 5x4 2x6)
Aaron Jones33 (28b 2x4 1x6)
Sufyan Mehmood 4-0-27-1
Shakeel Ahmed 4-0-15-2
16.6
1
Sufyan to Patel, 1 run
16.5
1
Sufyan to Aaron Jones, 1 run
16.4
2
Sufyan to Aaron Jones, 2 runs
16.3
1
Sufyan to Patel, 1 run
16.2
4
Sufyan to Patel, FOUR runs
Match details
|Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
|Toss
|United States of America, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|United States of America led the 3-match series 2-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3096
|Match days
|21 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|T20I debut
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
U.S.A. Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|2
|caught
|2
|6
|not out
|73
|53
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|23
|20
|caught
|35
|30
|caught
|3
|4
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 3)
|Total
|142(6 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>