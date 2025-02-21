Matches (7)
Oman vs U.S.A., 2nd T20I at Al Amarat, , Feb 21 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd T20I (D/N), Al Amerat, February 21, 2025, United States of America tour of Oman
Oman FlagOman
(20/20 ov) 141/9
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
(19.3/20 ov, T:142) 142/6

U.S.A. won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
73* (53)
monank-patel
283

This is the lowest match aggregate (283) involving U.S.A. & Oman in T20Is

Scorecard summary
Oman 141/9(20 overs)
Jatinder Singh
57 (41)
Ali Khan
3/23 (4)
Aamir Kaleem
27 (22)
Ali Sheikh
2/22 (4)
United States of America 142/6(19.3 overs)
Monank Patel
73* (53)
Muhammed Imran
3/23 (3.3)
Aaron Jones
35 (30)
Shakeel Ahmed
2/15 (4)
19.3
4
Muhammed Imran to Patel, FOUR runs
19.2
1
Muhammed Imran to Wiig, 1 run
19.1
W
Muhammed Imran to Ali Sheikh, OUT
Ali Sheikh c Wasim Ali b Muhammed Imran 3 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75
end of over 1910 runs
USA: 137/5CRR: 7.21 RRR: 5.00 • Need 5 from 6b
Ali Sheikh3 (3b)
Monank Patel69 (52b 6x4 2x6)
Jiten Ramanandi 4-0-39-0
Muhammed Imran 3-0-18-2
18.6
1
Ramanandi to Ali Sheikh, 1 run
18.5
1
Ramanandi to Patel, 1 run
18.4
4
Ramanandi to Patel, FOUR runs
18.3
2
Ramanandi to Patel, 2 runs
18.2
1
Ramanandi to Ali Sheikh, 1 run
18.1
1
Ramanandi to Patel, 1 run
end of over 185 runs • 1 wicket
USA: 127/5CRR: 7.05 RRR: 7.50 • Need 15 from 12b
Monank Patel61 (48b 5x4 2x6)
Ali Sheikh1 (1b)
Muhammed Imran 3-0-18-2
Sufyan Mehmood 4-0-27-1
17.6
1
Muhammed Imran to Patel, 1 run
17.5
1
Muhammed Imran to Ali Sheikh, 1 run
17.4
W
Muhammed Imran to Aaron Jones, OUT
Aaron Jones c Wasim Ali b Muhammed Imran 35 (30b 2x4 1x6) SR: 116.66
17.3
2
Muhammed Imran to Aaron Jones, 2 runs
17.2
1
Muhammed Imran to Patel, 1 run
17.1
Muhammed Imran to Patel, no run
end of over 1710 runs
USA: 122/4CRR: 7.17 RRR: 6.66 • Need 20 from 18b
Monank Patel59 (45b 5x4 2x6)
Aaron Jones33 (28b 2x4 1x6)
Sufyan Mehmood 4-0-27-1
Shakeel Ahmed 4-0-15-2
16.6
1
Sufyan to Patel, 1 run
16.5
1
Sufyan to Aaron Jones, 1 run
16.4
2
Sufyan to Aaron Jones, 2 runs
16.3
1
Sufyan to Patel, 1 run
16.2
4
Sufyan to Patel, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
MD Patel
73 runs (53)
7 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
14 runs
1 four1 six
Control
80%
Jatinder Singh
57 runs (41)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
on drive
13 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
57%
Best performances - bowlers
Ali Khan
O
4
M
0
R
23
W
3
ECO
5.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Muhammed Imran
O
3.3
M
0
R
23
W
3
ECO
6.57
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
TossUnited States of America, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
U.S.A.
Monank Patel
Series resultUnited States of America led the 3-match series 2-0
Match numberT20I no. 3096
Match days21 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
T20I debut
Jiten Ramanandi
Muhammed Imran
Ali Sheikh
Ali Sheikh
Stephen Wiig
T20 debut
Jiten Ramanandi
Muhammed Imran
Stephen Wiig
Umpires
Oman
Rahul Asher
Oman
Vinod Babu
Reserve Umpire
Oman
Harikrishna Pillai
Match Referee
India
Narayanan Kutty
U.S.A. Innings
Player NameRB
SR Taylor
bowled02
SR Mukkamalla
caught26
MD Patel
not out7353
Milind Kumar
lbw01
SP Krishnamurthi
caught2320
Aaron Jones
caught3530
Ali Sheikh
caught34
SV Wiig
not out11
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total142(6 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>