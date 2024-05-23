Bangladesh bring in Tanzid and Tanzim, ask USA to bat in second T20I
USA, who are 1-0 up in the three-match series, have replaced Nosthush Kenjige with Shadley van Schalkwyk
Toss Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl vs USA
Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladesh captain, chose to field first after winning the toss in the second T20I against USA at Prairie View in Texas on Thursday.
Bangladesh have dropped Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan from the XI that played the first game, and lost by five wickets, and brought in opening batter Tanzid Hasan and medium pacer Tanzim Hasan in their place. For USA, co-hosts of the upcoming T20 World Cup, allrounder Shadley van Schalkwyk has come in for Nosthush Kenjige, the left-arm spinner.
Their win over Bangladesh on Tuesday was USA's first against any top-ten side in the ICC T20I team rankings. And the 54 runs Bangladesh conceded in the last four overs of that game was their highest ever.
Harmeet Singh starred with the bat in USA's win with an unbeaten 33 off 13 balls, which included three sixes and two fours.
USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt, wk), 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Ali Khan, 9 Jasdeep Singh, 10 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84