Bangladesh bring in Tanzid and Tanzim, ask USA to bat in second T20I

Bangladesh have dropped Litton Das and Mahedi Hasan from the XI that played the first game, and lost by five wickets, and brought in opening batter Tanzid Hasan and medium pacer Tanzim Hasan in their place. For USA, co-hosts of the upcoming T20 World Cup, allrounder Shadley van Schalkwyk has come in for Nosthush Kenjige, the left-arm spinner.