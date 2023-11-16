Matches (7)
41st Match, North Sydney, November 16, 2023, Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
189/6
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
(19.3/20 ov, T:190) 128

Scorchers won by 61 runs

91* (57)
beth-mooney
Mooney 91* helps Perth Scorchers brush aside Sydney Sixers challenge

Perry's all-round efforts were not enough and Sixers perished in the chase after she was run-out

AAP
16-Nov-2023 • 5 hrs ago
Beth Mooney is leading the race for the Golden Bat with 509 runs  •  Getty Images

Perth Scorchers 189 for 6 (Mooney 91*, Jones 28, Perry 2-26) beat Sydney Sixers 128 (Perry 40, Ainsworth 2-12, Edgar 2-23) by 61 runs
Ellyse Perry was left cursing her decision to take a sneaky single as Sydney Sixers crashed to a 61-run WBBL loss to the Perth Scorchers at North Sydney Oval.
Prolific Scorchers opener Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 91 off 57 balls in Thursday's clash to lift her team to a formidable 189 for 6.
Perry snared 2 for 26 with the ball, took two catches in the field and pulled off a direct-hit run out. She then made a strong start with the bat, cracking five fours and two sixes to get Sixers' run-chase off to a positive start.
But her decision to take a quick single after playing a shot to mid-off proved disastrous, with Piepa Cleary gathering the ball on the run and throwing down the stumps in the same action to find Perry metres short of her crease.
Perry's dismissal for 40 off 29 balls sparked a collapse of 6 for 37 as Sixers crashed to defeat, bringing an end to their four-match winning run.
The result lifted Scorchers (8-3) two points clear on top of the ladder, while Sixers (5-6) are fifth and face a battle to make the finals with just three matches remaining.
Perry sent the dangerous Sophie Devine packing for 12 with a run out as Scorchers stumbled to 24 for 2 early in their innings.
But it was the Mooney show from that point on as the 29-year-old thumped nine fours and four sixes to dismantle the Sixers' attack. Mooney has now scored 509 runs this season to lead the race for the Golden Bat.
"I'm happy with how I'm going, but it only counts if we get to those finals," Mooney told Fox Cricket after the match. "Hopefully we keep on a roll and humming along nicely. It was an all-round Scorchers performance today. I thought our bowlers did an amazing job."
Erin Burns provided the highlight of the match when she dived at full length while running at pace to take a spectacular catch to dismiss Amy Jones for 28.
Sixers Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
EA Perry
run out4029
M Brown
caught68
A Gardner
caught611
EA Burns
run out911
CL Tryon
bowled1313
SW Bates
lbw116
M Carmichael
caught25
KM Pelle
bowled12
K Peterson
caught1013
LCN Smith
bowled511
L Cheatle
not out119
Extras(b 4, lb 4, nb 1, w 5)
Total128(10 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Big Bash League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
PS-W1183161.521
AS-W1073140.905
BH-W1073140.271
ST-W1063130.526
SS-W115610-0.341
HH-W10367-1.258
MS-W10376-1.204
MR-W10192-0.704
Full Table
