1st ODI (D/N), Pallekele, October 20, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(35/50 ov) 158/4
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

West Indies chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.51
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 43/0 (8.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 266
Report

West Indies bat; Madushka debuts for Sri Lanka with Nissanka injured

Both teams have opted for three spinners each, but West Indies have more fast bowling options

Madushka Balasuriya
20-Oct-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Nishan Madushka brushes up on his close-in catching, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st men's Test, Galle, July 15, 2023

Nishan Madushka received his maiden ODI cap  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss West Indies chose to bat against Sri Lanka
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI in Pallekele. It's the first of three games at the venue, with Sri Lanka already having won the T20I leg of the tour 2-1.
Shai Hope said this was an opportunity to put the disappointment of the T20 series defeat behind them, while Charith Asalanka said he would have batted first as well but that the morale of the side is good coming into the game.
In terms of team news, Sri Lanka have gone with three spinners - Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage, and just the sole seamer in Asitha Fernando - though Janith Liyanage also bowls medium pace. They will be without their star opener Pathum Nissanka, who is missing out due to a quadricep injury flaring up. Nishan Madushka makes his ODI debut at the top of the order.
West Indies too have brought in an added spin option in leg spinner Hayden Walsh., to supplement Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase, while Alick Athanaze can also roll his arm over. Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd provide seam cover.
In terms of the pitch, Pallekele has been known to favour seam bowling traditionally, but here it's unusually dry with some visible tracks. Spin will likely play a prominent role, though with slow turn expected the batters might be well served working the outfielders over what is a fairly big ground.
Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
West Indies XI: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (capt, wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph
Sri LankaWest IndiesSri Lanka vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of Sri Lanka

Win Probability
SL 53.73%
WISL
100%50%100%WI InningsSL Innings

Over 35 • WI 158/4

Live Forecast: WI 264
Powered by Smart Stats
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
A Athanaze
stumped1020
BA King
bowled1425
KU Carty
caught3758
SD Hope
lbw513
SE Rutherford
not out6170
RL Chase
not out2024
Extras(lb 9, w 2)
Total158(4 wkts; 35 ovs)
<1 / 3>