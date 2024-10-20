Matches (30)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Kandy, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Pallekele, October 20, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
10 M • 350 Runs • 43.75 Avg • 90.43 SR
KU Carty
9 M • 345 Runs • 43.13 Avg • 76.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Motie
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 31.5 SR
R Shepherd
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 30.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
SL
Player
Role
Shai Hope (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alzarri Joseph (vc)
Bowler
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4783
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.30, Second Session 18.30-22.00
Match days20 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
