West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I at Gros Islet, WI vs ENG, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (D/N), Gros Islet, November 14, 2024, England tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
7 M • 241 Runs • 48.2 Avg • 157.51 SR
N Pooran
7 M • 199 Runs • 39.8 Avg • 159.2 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 313 Runs • 44.71 Avg • 169.18 SR
JC Buttler
8 M • 255 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 166.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Shepherd
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 11.84 SR
RL Chase
9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 25 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 15.2 SR
JC Archer
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 13.91 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Match details
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2950
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days14 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
