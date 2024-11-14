Matches (24)
West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I at Gros Islet, WI vs ENG, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (D/N), Gros Islet, November 14, 2024, England tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
W
L
L
L
L
England
L
W
A
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WI7 M • 241 Runs • 48.2 Avg • 157.51 SR
7 M • 199 Runs • 39.8 Avg • 159.2 SR
ENG10 M • 313 Runs • 44.71 Avg • 169.18 SR
ENG8 M • 255 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 166.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 11.84 SR
9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 25 SR
ENG10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 15.2 SR
ENG8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.62 Econ • 13.91 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2950
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|14 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
