Neil Wagner rises to No.3 in ICC Test bowling rankings

New Zealand left-arm quick Neil Wagner has moved up to No.3 among bowlers in the ICC Test rankings. He gained five places after bagging eight wickets, including a five-for in the second innings, to lead New Zealand to victory in the first-ever Test in Mount Maunganui. Wagner's team-mate BJ Watling, who became the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to make a Test double-hundred, shot up 12 spots to be placed 12th among Test batsmen.

Watling had soaked up 473 balls in Mount Maunganui - only Sri Lanka's Brendon Kuruppu has faced more balls than the New Zealander among wicketkeeper-batsmen in a Test innings. Watling's effort took his points tally to a career-best 693. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne also reached career-best points of 684 and slotted in at 21 - nine places behind Watling.

Labuschagne's 185 in the Brisbane Test was central to Australia securing an innings victory over Pakistan. David Warner, who endured a horrid Ashes series in England, opened the home Test summer with 154 and consequently gained six places to move to 17th. Steven Smith continues to be the No.1-ranked Test batsman with 931 points. India captain Virat Kohli is hot on his heels, with 928 points, having hit a century in the first-ever pink-ball Test in India.

England captain Joe Root, meanwhile, dropped out of the top ten for the first time since August 2014. India opener Mayank Agarwal replaced Root in the top ten, also achieving career-best points of 700. Ishant Sharma, who took nine wickets in the pink-ball Test in Kolkata, moved from 20th to 17th while Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim gained four places to reach 26th among batsmen after making a counterattacking 74 in Kolkata.