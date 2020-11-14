The India players who are on tour in Australia have begun training after the entire contingent tested negative for Covid-19. On Saturday, two days after the arrival of India's touring party in Sydney, the BCCI tweeted photographs from the players' outdoor and gym sessions.

Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of to get the body moving! #AUSIND pic.twitter.com/GQkvCU6m15 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020

Though India have begun training, they will remain in quarantine for the first two weeks of their stay in Australia. The tour will begin with the white-ball leg - three ODIs and three T20Is shared between Sydney and Canberra - before proceeding to a four-Test series that begins with a day-night game in Adelaide from December 17-21, followed by the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney respectively, and the final Test in Brisbane from January 15 to 19.

The Indians will also play two warm-up games in Sydney before the Test series - the first, which clashes with the T20I series, from December 6 to 8, and the second from December 11 to 13.