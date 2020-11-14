The India players who are on tour in Australia have begun training after the entire contingent tested negative for Covid-19. On Saturday, two days after the arrival of India's touring party in Sydney, the BCCI tweeted photographs from the players' outdoor and gym sessions.
Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of to get the body moving! #AUSIND pic.twitter.com/GQkvCU6m15— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020
Though India have begun training, they will remain in quarantine for the first two weeks of their stay in Australia. The tour will begin with the white-ball leg - three ODIs and three T20Is shared between Sydney and Canberra - before proceeding to a four-Test series that begins with a day-night game in Adelaide from December 17-21, followed by the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney respectively, and the final Test in Brisbane from January 15 to 19.
First training day in #Sydney pic.twitter.com/SCtD372zmi— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 14, 2020
The Indians will also play two warm-up games in Sydney before the Test series - the first, which clashes with the T20I series, from December 6 to 8, and the second from December 11 to 13.