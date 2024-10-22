Afghanistan bring in Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad for Bangladesh ODIs
Ibrahim Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman miss out as they are still recovering from injury
Afghanistan have made two additions to the squad that beat South Africa in Sharjah in September, for the ODI series against Bangladesh at the same venue in November: opening batter Sediqullah Atal and left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad come into a 19-man squad. Ibrahim Zadran, who is recovering from an ankle surgery, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, sidelined by a right phalanx (hand) sprain, are not yet fit to play.
Atal, who has six T20I caps to his name, has been in top from at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament, with scores of 52, 95 not out and 83. Noor makes a comeback off a stellar Caribbean Premier League performance where he was Player of the Series for his table-topping 22 wickets for St Lucia Kings.
Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said: "Ibrahim Zadran is currently undergoing rehabilitation and continues to recover from the surgery he recently had. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also remains unavailable due to ongoing treatment.
"However, Noor Ahmad is back in the squad, and we have included a promising top-order batter in Sediqullah Atal, who has impressed everyone with his consistent top performances."
Afghanistan play Bangladesh in three ODIs overall, from November 6 to 11, which will serve as part of the team's build up to the Champions Trophy in February 2025. In their previous assignment, the three ODIs against South Africa, Afghanistan created history with their first series win against an opposition ranked in the top five of the ICC rankings.
Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh ODIs
Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik.
In: Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad
In: Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh series schedule
- Nov 6, 1st ODI, Sharjah
- Nov 9, 2nd ODI, Sharjah
- Nov 11, 3rd ODI, Sharjah