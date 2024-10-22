Afghanistan bring in Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad for Bangladesh ODIs

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said: "Ibrahim Zadran is currently undergoing rehabilitation and continues to recover from the surgery he recently had. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also remains unavailable due to ongoing treatment.

"However, Noor Ahmad is back in the squad, and we have included a promising top-order batter in Sediqullah Atal, who has impressed everyone with his consistent top performances."

Afghanistan play Bangladesh in three ODIs overall, from November 6 to 11, which will serve as part of the team's build up to the Champions Trophy in February 2025. In their previous assignment, the three ODIs against South Africa, Afghanistan created history with their first series win against an opposition ranked in the top five of the ICC rankings.