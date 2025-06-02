Anatomy of a fall: How the BCB presidency changed hands

The change in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) presidency unfolded at an unusual and dizzying pace over the weekend.

The speed with which the sports ministry completed the process was impressive. It isn't often that a government body sends out a notice - removing Faruque as its board representative - at 10pm on a Thursday night (weekends in Bangladesh are Friday and Saturday).

It isn't common for the BCB directors to act with such initiative either. They submitted a no-confidence motion against Faruque to the ministry on Thursday evening, held video conferences to approve the ministry's notices regarding Faruque and Aminul later that night, and called an emergency meeting for Friday. Seven of the eight BCB directors who signed the no-confidence motion weren't this active during Nazmul Hasan's 15-year presidency.

What was in the letter of no-confidence against Faruque?

There is no provision for a no-confidence motion in the BCB constitution, but the sports ministry took the letter into consideration when removing Faruque. The three-page letter was released on social media on Thursday evening, hours after Faruque had refused to resign as president.

From the beginning of his presidency, however, Faruque had reportedly been told not to engage with BCB directors who were seen as Nazmul Hasan loyalists. This left Faruque with only one or two directors to work with, causing a shock initially among the board.

In the no-confidence letter, Faruque was portrayed as an authoritarian, with Chandika Hathurusingha's sacking as Bangladesh's head coach used as an example. Faruque was criticised for questioning Hathurusingha's position in his first press conference as BCB president. Bangladesh were playing a Test series in Pakistan at the time, but Faruque had brought up Hathurusingha's future at a board meeting on October 17, attended by the nine other board directors and CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury. This is when the decision to sack Hathurusingha was made.

The same directors were known for their complicity in Nazmul Hassan's unilateral decisions during his 15-year term as BCB president. There were numerous instances of Hassan's loyalists instructing the other directors to approve certain decisions instantly. Occasionally, a board director would question Hasan and was usually admonished. Whether it was the umpiring and corruption scandal in 2016 , the clipping of selectorial independence , or Hasan's direct interference in team matters, no director dared to speak against him.

The BCB directors also accused Faruque of "exercising his power" to bring teams like Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings into last season's BPL. Rajshahi's player payment issues are well documented, with the government having to intervene. However, there was no mention of Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, another board director, and his role in the decision-making during last season's BPL, in the no-confidence letter.

The BPL fiasco dented Faruque's reputation. Rajshahi's local players skipped a practice session and their overseas players missed a match over the issue of unpaid wages. The BCB couldn't convince the Rajshahi owners to make payments for weeks and government intervention was needed to help the overseas players get out of the country after they were locked into their Dhaka hotel for days.

Faruque Ahmed (second from left) was the BCB president for nine months • Tahmid Amit/Jamuna TV

Another major accusation was Faruque's interference in the men's team. Whenever he was asked about the Bangladesh team, he always referred questions to the captain and coach. The directors accused him of interference, but they had never raised this issue during his presidency. Faruque, meanwhile, is regarded as Bangladesh's best chief selector of all time.

It is also important to note that after August 5, when the Awami League-led government fell and fled the country, the BCB became a weak body. It was seen as one of the flagships of the Awami League, with innumerable links to the party. So when the protests against Shakib Al Hasan having a farewell Test in Dhaka began last October, the BCB couldn't do much. Shakib, a former Awami League MP, had divided popularity and the student protests were firm on not letting him play in Dhaka. The usually powerful and influential BCB couldn't guarantee his entry and exit through their government connections.

Why was Faruque made president?

During his press briefing on Saturday, sports adviser Asif Mahmud said Faruque had been recommended to him by those he had consulted last August, after the protests had brought down the Awami League government. ESPNcricinfo understands Faruque was one of several candidates for the BCB presidency at the time but the interim government wanted someone with a clean image. Faruque's reputation had grown when he resigned in protest over BCB's changed selection policy in 2016.

He was reappointed chief selector in 2013 following his success in the role from 2004 to 2007, when he brought in the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim to the national team. Faruque had a short international career, even leading Bangladesh in the 1994 ICC Trophy. He was a prolific run-getter in domestic cricket, before taking on the selection role in the early 2000s.

Aminul Islam, BCB's new president, may have to clean up the board's image first • BCB

What next for the BCB?

Faruque's successor Aminul could use his experience to stabilise the BCB. He is an administrative stalwart, having worked in the ICC as a development manager for the last eight years. He also worked at the ACC for many years. Aminul has played a developmental role in numerous Asian nations: he was one of the first coaches to take cricket to China . He has worked in professional set-ups in both Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne, where he now permanently resides.

Leading a cricket board, though, will be more complicated especially when the organisation is going through turbulence. Bangladesh's problems on and off the field mean morale is at an all-time low. The men's national team has slipped to No. 10 in ODIs and have been struggling in T20Is. They won three overseas Tests last year but drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe last month. There are two ongoing investigations into the BPL and DPL. On top of that, the BCB directors are restive.

Aminul has already impressed many in the board with a presentation on his first day in the office. He said he has come to play a "memorable T20 innings", suggesting he is not in the position for too long but wants to make an impact.