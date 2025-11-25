Appeal dismissed after agent is banned for five years for corrupt approach to county coach

An appeal by a prominent player agent against his five-year ban from cricket-related activity has been dismissed by an independent arbitrator, which upheld the original finding by the Cricket Regulator in March, that he had made a corrupt approach to the head coach of an English county.

Moghees Ahmed, who fronts the International Cricketers Association and represents a number of prominent Pakistan players, was found to have proposed an arrangement whereby a coach would receive a share of his commission in exchange for selecting certain players he represents in franchise leagues.

The coach reported the approach later that day, and after a tribunal had been satisfied that the case met the necessary criteria, he was found guilty of four charges of breaching the ECB's anti-corruption code and had his registration to act as an agent suspended in August.

He was "declared ineligible" for five years from March 26, 2025, with the first 30 months served in full and the remaining 30 suspended on condition of no further offences and the completion of an anti-corruption education programme.

Ahmed told ESPNcricinfo at the time that he categorically denied all allegations made against him and rejected the decisions of the ECB tribunal. His appeal was lodged on the grounds that the Cricket Discipline Commission had reached a decision on the evidence that no reasonable tribunal could have made and had misdirected itself as a matter of law as to the interpretation of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

However, an independent arbitrator, Raj Parker, dismissed the grounds of the appeal, stating that the tribunal's verdict had been reached "after careful examination of the evidence and an assessment of the credibility of the complainant and Mr Ahmed".

Chris Haward, the managing director of the Cricket Regulator, said: "We welcome the decision of the Sole Arbitrator dismissing the appeal and upholding the decision of the CDC.