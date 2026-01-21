Asalanka seeks the positives despite awkward timing of ODI series

An ODI series just weeks out from the start of a T20 World Cup isn't particularly ideal preparation, but Charith Asalanka was keen to keep his eyes set on the positives for Sri Lanka - not that the past few months have been his finest.

Last month he was ousted from the T20 captaincy following a disagreement with the board over the potential abandoning of November's Pakistan tour over security concerns. The official reason given was that his form had been questionable, though he settled back into the familiar captain's seat at the pre-series media briefing on Wednesday, and more or less opted for the long-term view - in this case preparation for next year's ODI World Cup - when asked about Sri Lanka's objectives for this series.

"[The series is really] not suitable for this time, because it's ODI cricket not T20 cricket," Asalanka said, on the eve of the first ODI against England. "A lot of the T20 players aren't in the squad, I think this is for the most part preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup. We shouldn't mix up ODIs and T20Is. For the players also in the T20 side, this is a good opportunity to find some form and bat and bowl for longer spells over 50 overs.

"We need to start the process of building up our best side for the 2027 World Cup, by that time we need to make sure that most of the players have played at least 60 ODIs - ideally 100, 120. That's the main advantage of playing these ODIs."

Among the bigger talking points has been the return of Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva , who had last played an ODI in November 2023. And prior to his involvement in the T20Is against Pakistan earlier this month, he hadn't played international white-ball cricket since June 2024. However a recent change in selection committee has coincided with a change in limited-overs fortunes for de Silva, who is seen as a potentially useful utility player in subcontinental conditions ahead of the World Cup.

"The selectors took that decision thinking on the fact that DDS [Dhananjaya de Silva] can bat in the top three in the line-up, and then he can contribute with off-spin as well," Asalanks said. "Given his recent performance and the package he brings to the table with his all-round ability, I think we can get a lot out of him - he his now in the best period of his career.

"We've not got the best out of him in the past, but the intent he has shown recently in T20s - as a fielder also he's excellent, he's a very useful bowler - his form in domestic cricket over a long period of time, I think if you give a player like that a chance and get him to reach his potential it will be extremely useful for the side."

Another allrounder making waves domestically has been seamer Milan Rathnayake . Now 29 years old, he belatedly made his debut during a 2024 Test series in England but has played just the solitary ODI - against Bangladesh last July. However his recent form with Sri Lanka A and in first-class cricket has turned the newly-installed selectors' heads.

Two rapid cameos against the Pakistan Shaheens and Afghanistan A have been followed by some handy lower order knocks for Moors Sports Club where he plays his first-class cricket. Not since - nor before - Angelo Mathews has Sri Lanka been blessed with a genuine fast bowling allrounder, and Asalanka is insistent upon the need to give Rathnayake as much game time as possible considering next year's World Cup is in seam-friendly South Africa.

"Milan Rathnayake brings a lot to the table and we need to give him a long run, and give him consistent opportunities. With the 50-over World Cup being played in South Africa, a player like him will be a superb addition for us. A fast-bowling allrounder is what makes the team balance.

"In the subcontinent, it's the spin allrounder that does it, but in Sri Lanka a fast-bowling allrounder is quite rare. So when we see a player of his talent, it's important that we give him chances. If he can do a role for us like what Angelo Mathews did, that will be ideal for the team."

As for the immediate term, there is potential for Rathnayake to get some game-time soon, with Wanindu Hasaranga a doubt for the ODIs, despite being named in the squad, as the selectors ponder whether to rest their star spinner. Dushmantha Chameera meanwhile has been left out entirely, in a bid to balance his workload.

"It's a huge loss that we don't have Chameera," Asalanka said. "I guess the selectors made a decision based on the World Cup. Wanindu is in the squad but we haven't taken a decision as yet. But as captain, I would have liked to have had both players in my side.