Dhananjaya de Silva returns to Sri Lanka's ODI squad for England series
Allrounder last played 50-over cricket for his country at the 2023 World Cup
Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva makes a return to the ODI squad for the series against England, with left-arm spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage also named to the squad. Both had missed Sri Lanka's last ODI assignment - the three-match series in Pakistan, with de Silva having spent most of 2025 sidelined from the shorter formats.
Sri Lanka's three quickest limited-overs bowlers - Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka - have not been named, however. Chameera is being rested, Madushanka is out with injury, and Pathirana has not been picked for this format.
The pace contingent will instead comprise of Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, and Eshan Malinga. They will also have allrounder Milan Rathnayake for support. Rathnayake has played one ODI - against Bangladesh last July. But he has had some success against England in the Test format.
The spin department is more-or-less as expected. Jeffrey Vandersay reclaims the spot as the second legspinner after Wanindu Hasaranga, while Wellalage returns to provide another bowling option that also provides batting depth.
In general Sri Lanka have chosen a squad with an array of multi-skilled cricketers, with Janith Liyanage and Charith Asalanka also present. There is no room for T20I captain Dasun Shanaka. Opener Lahiru Udara, who had been in the squad for the Pakistan series, has not been named here.
The three-match ODI series will be played entirely at Khettarama in Colombo and begins on Thursday.
Sri Lanka squad
Charith Asalanka (capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya De Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf