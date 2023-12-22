Ashton Turner ruled out of BBL after knee surgery

Defending champions Perth Scorchers will need to find a new captain

Perth Scorchers have suffered a significant blow to their BBL title defence with captain Ashton Turner ruled out for the remainder of the tournament following surgery on his knee.

Turner limped off the field after bowling one delivery against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday, but initially the prognosis had sounded reasonably hopeful. However, he underwent surgery on Friday morning to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee and won't feature again in this BBL campaign.

"The incident saw him leave the field and take no further part in the match, with subsequent scans revealing surgery was required," a Scorchers statement said. "An exact timeframe for Turner's return will be determined in due course."

Turner had been managing the knee problem throughout the season and did not feature in Western Australia's last two Sheffield Shield matches before the BBL break. It's understood that surgery had always been on the cards but Scorchers had hoped to get him through the competition.

Scorchers are now working through who will replace Turner as captain with a decision to be made before they face Melbourne Renegades at Optus Stadium on Boxing Day.

Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is the official vice-captain, although other names could also come into consideration, including allrounder Aaron Hardie , who shared leadership duties against Hurricanes after Turner went off.

Turner secured an IPL deal worth AU$178,000 with Lucknow Super Giants, who will be coached by Justin Langer, in the auction on Tuesday. That tournament is due to start around March 22.