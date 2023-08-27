Asia Cup: Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf back in Afghanistan squad

Allrounder Karim Janat is in line to play an ODI after more than six years having been included in Afghanistan's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup that will get underway on August 30.

Omarzai had missed the third ODI against Pakistan due to a side strain and was replaced by Gulbadin Naib in the squad.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the squad which has the usual suspects Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran at the top of the order. Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi and Shahidi will form the crux of the middle order. Najibullah Zadran, who did not play a single ODI against Pakistan, has been retained, along with wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil and Rahmat Shah.

Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling unit, which also has Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. Noor didn't get any game in the ODI series against Pakistan but is one of the brightest young talents in the country having made a name for himself in the franchise circuit around the world. He has so far played three ODIs for his country. Fazalhaq Farooqi will spearhead the pace attack.

Afghanistan are in Group B in the Asia Cup and will start their campaign against Bangladesh on September 3 in Lahore.