Asia Cup: Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf back in Afghanistan squad
Wafadar Momand and Azmatullah Omarzai, who suffered an injury during the Pakistan series, miss the cut
Allrounder Karim Janat is in line to play an ODI after more than six years having been included in Afghanistan's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup that will get underway on August 30.
Janat played his only ODI in February 2017 against Zimbabwe, and has not featured in the format since. He has, however, been a regular part of the T20I side and also claimed a hat-trick in the first T20I against Bangladesh in July this year. Janat also made his Test debut against Bangladesh earlier in 2023.
Sharafuddin Ashraf, who last played for Afghanistan, in a T20I, in August 2022, also made a comeback. Of the squad that took part in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan recently, Wafadar Momand and Azmatullah Omarzai missed the cut for the Asia Cup.
Omarzai had missed the third ODI against Pakistan due to a side strain and was replaced by Gulbadin Naib in the squad.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the squad which has the usual suspects Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran at the top of the order. Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi and Shahidi will form the crux of the middle order. Najibullah Zadran, who did not play a single ODI against Pakistan, has been retained, along with wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil and Rahmat Shah.
Rashid Khan will lead the spin-bowling unit, which also has Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad. Noor didn't get any game in the ODI series against Pakistan but is one of the brightest young talents in the country having made a name for himself in the franchise circuit around the world. He has so far played three ODIs for his country. Fazalhaq Farooqi will spearhead the pace attack.
Afghanistan are in Group B in the Asia Cup and will start their campaign against Bangladesh on September 3 in Lahore.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Fazalhaq Farooqi