Matches (18)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RHF Trophy (4)
T20 World Cup (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
LPL (1)
News

Australia A-India A multi-format women's series set for August

The tour includes three T20s, three one-day games and a four-day match on the Gold Coast

ESPNcricinfo staff
01-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tahlia McGrath finished unbeaten on a 32-ball 60 as Australia took the opening game by eight wickets, Australia vs West Indies, 1st women's T20I, North Sydney Oval, October 1, 2023

Tahlia McGrath will captain the Australia A limited-overs sides  •  Getty Images

Australia A will take on India A in a multi-format series in Queensland during August with the home side featuring Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt and Tayla Vlaeminck across the limited-overs matches.
The tour involves three T20s in Brisbane, three 50-over games in Mackay and a four-day match on the Gold Coast.
McGrath, Australia's vice-captain, will captain the T20 and 50-over squads while Queensland allrounder Charli Knott will lead the four-day side. All three squads feature leading domestic players who will look to push their claims for higher honours.
The four-day game will give players from both countries a rare chance to play long-form cricket.
"I'm really looking forward to being a part of this series and for the challenge that India A will pose," McGrath said. "It presents those of us not playing in the Hundred with the chance to prepare for a huge summer against a strong opposition."
Shawn Flegler, the national selector, said: "This series will allow us to take a closer look at some of the players who have impressed at domestic level while giving the nationally contracted players the chance to fine tune their preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup."
Australia will return to action with a three-match T20I series against New Zealand in mid-September before heading to Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup. That begins another hectic season with the WBBL set to start shortly after the World Cup followed by an ODI series against India, a short tour of New Zealand in December then the multi-format Ashes in January.

Australia A T20 squad

Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A one-day squad

Maitlan Brown (2nd & 3rd matches only), Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt (1st match only), Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

Australia four-day squad

Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Australia A vs India A women's series

7 August: 1st T20, Allan Border Field
9 August: 2nd T20, Allan Border Field
11 August: 3rd T20, Allan Border Field
14 August: 1st 50-over match, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
16 August: 2nd 50-over match, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
18 August: 3rd 50-over match, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
22-25 August: Four-day match, Gold Coast District Cricket Club
Tahlia McGrathIndia WomenAustralia WomenIndiaAustralia

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback