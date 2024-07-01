Australia A-India A multi-format women's series set for August

The tour involves three T20s in Brisbane, three 50-over games in Mackay and a four-day match on the Gold Coast.
McGrath, Australia's vice-captain, will captain the T20 and 50-over squads while Queensland allrounder Charli Knott
will lead the four-day side. All three squads feature leading domestic players who will look to push their claims for higher honours.
The four-day game will give players from both countries a rare chance to play long-form cricket.
"I'm really looking forward to being a part of this series and for the challenge that India A will pose," McGrath said. "It presents those of us not playing in the Hundred with the chance to prepare for a huge summer against a strong opposition."
Shawn Flegler, the national selector, said: "This series will allow us to take a closer look at some of the players who have impressed at domestic level while giving the nationally contracted players the chance to fine tune their preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup."
Australia will return to action with a three-match T20I series against New Zealand in mid-September before heading to Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup. That begins another hectic season with the WBBL set to start shortly after the World Cup followed by an ODI series against India, a short tour of New Zealand in December then the multi-format Ashes in January.
Australia A T20 squad
Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson
Australia A one-day squad
Maitlan Brown (2nd & 3rd matches only), Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt (1st match only), Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson
Australia four-day squad
Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll
Australia A vs India A women's series
7 August: 1st T20, Allan Border Field
9 August: 2nd T20, Allan Border Field
11 August: 3rd T20, Allan Border Field
14 August: 1st 50-over match, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
16 August: 2nd 50-over match, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
18 August: 3rd 50-over match, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
22-25 August: Four-day match, Gold Coast District Cricket Club