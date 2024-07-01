Australia A-India A multi-format women's series set for August

The tour includes three T20s, three one-day games and a four-day match on the Gold Coast

McGrath, Australia's vice-captain, will captain the T20 and 50-over squads while Queensland allrounder Charli Knott will lead the four-day side. All three squads feature leading domestic players who will look to push their claims for higher honours.

The four-day game will give players from both countries a rare chance to play long-form cricket.

"I'm really looking forward to being a part of this series and for the challenge that India A will pose," McGrath said. "It presents those of us not playing in the Hundred with the chance to prepare for a huge summer against a strong opposition."

Shawn Flegler, the national selector, said: "This series will allow us to take a closer look at some of the players who have impressed at domestic level while giving the nationally contracted players the chance to fine tune their preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup."

Australia will return to action with a three-match T20I series against New Zealand in mid-September before heading to Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup. That begins another hectic season with the WBBL set to start shortly after the World Cup followed by an ODI series against India, a short tour of New Zealand in December then the multi-format Ashes in January.

Australia A T20 squad Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

Australia A one-day squad Maitlan Brown (2nd & 3rd matches only), Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt (1st match only), Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson

Australia four-day squad Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Australia A vs India A women's series