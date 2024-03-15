Will Sutherland ruled out of county stint with Somerset

Sutherland, 24, experienced a back issue while captaining Victoria during the final round of Sheffield Shield games and will not be linking up with Somerset on medical advice. He had been due to play the first block of Championship games in April and May, followed by the Vitality Blast group stage.

"Everyone involved really feels for Will as he was relishing the challenge of playing for Somerset this summer, and we wish him a swift recovery," Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said. "Obviously, it's a blow to lose a quality player this close to the start of the season, and our focus now is to secure a suitable replacement."