Will Sutherland ruled out of county stint with Somerset
Australia allrounder suffered back problem in final round of Sheffield Shield
Somerset have been dealt a blow three weeks before the start of the County Championship with the news that Australia allrounder Will Sutherland has been ruled out of a spell with the club by injury.
Sutherland, 24, experienced a back issue while captaining Victoria during the final round of Sheffield Shield games and will not be linking up with Somerset on medical advice. He had been due to play the first block of Championship games in April and May, followed by the Vitality Blast group stage.
"Everyone involved really feels for Will as he was relishing the challenge of playing for Somerset this summer, and we wish him a swift recovery," Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said. "Obviously, it's a blow to lose a quality player this close to the start of the season, and our focus now is to secure a suitable replacement."
Sutherland, who made his ODI debut for Australia last month, had signed to play for Essex last summer before being ruled out by a back stress fracture.
Somerset will have the services of Matt Renshaw for the start of the season, after he signed for his third stint in Taunton. The Australia opener will be available for the first seven games of the Championship, which begins on April 5.