Perry confirms return home to New South Wales

Ellyse Perry has returned to New South Wales after six years playing her state cricket for Victoria.

Although limited to 20 WNCL appearances for Victoria due to international commitments, Perry made 1052 runs at 75.14 alongside claiming 13 wickets.

Her availability for NSW, who will be the defending WNCL champions, will also be restricted due to Australia duty. Next season she will be at the ODI World Cup during the early part of the season although there may be a window in January ahead of India's visit for a multi-format series.

While at Victoria, Perry has remained a Sydney Sixers player throughout in the WBBL.

"The last six years I've spent in Melbourne and at Cricket Victoria have been extremely fond ones and I'm incredibly grateful for all the opportunities and memories that I'll cherish," Perry said.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in Sydney and closer to my family and longtime friends. It's been lovely to stay in touch with CNSW through the Sixers and I feel very fortunate to be walking back into a world class program."

Leah Poulton, NSW's head of female elite cricket, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Ellyse back home to the Breakers. She's not only one of the world's premier cricketers, but also a role model and leader whose impact extends far beyond the field.

"Pez' professionalism, experience, and approach to the game make her an incredible asset to any team, and we're excited to have her back in our program."