Healy ruled out of India series, Voll in line for Australia debut

Alyssa Healy has been ruled out Australia's upcoming women's ODI series against India with 21-year-old Georgia Voll called up to her first international squad following some stunning domestic form.

Healy will miss the three-match home ODI series against India that starts on December 5 in Brisbane due to a knee injury and her availability for the following series against New Zealand in New Zealand remains unknown.

Voll has been added to Australia's 13-player squad for the India series only. Tahlia McGrath will captain the team in Healy's absence as she did at the end of the T20 World Cup.

Voll has produced three eye-catching domestic innings so far this summer. She made 98 off 94 for Queensland against Western Australia in the WNCL before plundering 92 off 55 and 97 not out off 56 in two WBBL innings recently for Sydney Thunder. The powerful right-hander looks set to be given a chance to open the batting alongside Phoebe Litchfield as Australia looks to add some youth into their experienced line-up.

"Georgia Voll has had a strong start to the summer and has shown her potential over several years," Australia women's national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"She'll form an exciting partnership with Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order in what will be a great opportunity for her to get a taste of international cricket against a strong India side."

Alyssa Healy remains sidelined by a knee injury • AFP/Getty Images

Flegler added that a decision on Healy's fitness for the New Zealand series, which begins in Wellington on December 19, will be made in due course.

"The decision for Alyssa Healy to miss the India series was made with a longer-term view to the Ashes, with her availability for the New Zealand series to become clearer over the next few weeks," Flegler said.

"Tahlia McGrath impressed as captain in tough conditions during the World Cup and will have strong support from Ash Gardner who has developed into a strong leader within the side, both on and off the field."

Australia have included both Sophie Molineux and Darcie Brown despite both players carrying issues in the WBBL.

"Sophie has returned to play following knee soreness which will continue to be managed over the course of the summer," Australian women's physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

"Darcie has resumed training following a hip muscle strain and is on track for both series."

CA confirmed that fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has undergone shoulder surgery following her injury in the T20 World Cup and will not be available for the remainder of the summer.

Australia squad for women's ODIs against India and New Zealand