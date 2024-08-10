BCB set to meet new sports head as calls for reform grow louder

ICC to participating boards: "Contingency host options within the Asian region are being considered - tournament dates to remain the same"

Many of the BCB's directors have not shown up since August 5 • The Daily Star/Firoz Ahmed

Representatives of the BCB are likely to meet Asif Mahmud, the youth and sports adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, on Sunday to discuss the upcoming women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in the country in October. The bigger talking points in Dhaka's cricketing circles, however, is who among the main officials will remain in the BCB, and whether the new government will reform the board, too.

Many in Dhaka believe that, as in 2007, the interim government could appoint an ad-hoc committee to run the BCB. ESPNcricinfo understands that the ICC will accept such a body as long as there is no direct government interference, especially if elections are held later on. The ICC will not interfere until that point. If, however, there is fear of government interference, the ICC will investigate the issue and take a stance. The ICC board had recently suspended Sri Lanka Cricket , from November 2023 to January 2024, because of government interference in its functioning.

In case a new board is put in place, the ICC will ask the BCB to appoint a representative to attend all ICC meetings. When a committee of administrators appointed by the Supreme Court of India took over the BCCI's administration some years ago, the CEO attended ICC meetings on the BCCI's behalf.

'Contingency host options within Asia being considered' On Saturday, the ICC sent a mail to the boards of the teams participating at the women's World Cup, saying, "The ICC is continuing to monitor the situation in Bangladesh and is working closely with BCB. Contingency host options within the Asian region are being considered. In case it is not possible to stage the event in Bangladesh, ICC will be in contact with the Board should the question of relocation need to be considered."

The ICC has also said that the tournament dates will remain the same.

Currently, the BCB headquarters in Mirpur is mostly functional, with its employees running the show. The BCB's chief executive, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, is in charge, but board directors including president Nazmul Hassan haven't showed up since August 5, when prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, effectively ending the 15-year rule of her party, the Awami League. Several of the BCB's directors have direct or indirect affiliations with the Awami League.

The BCB, however, cannot function properly without its board of directors, especially with an ICC event looming. Speaking anonymously to ESPNcricinfo, a BCB director said very few of his colleagues are expected to show up in the coming days.

"The BCB is an elected body but if there's any directive from the government about a change in the BCB, we have to accept it," he said. "I don't think many directors will appear in the BCB. If a meeting is called, the number could be five or eight [out of 24]."

Another board director, also requesting anonymity, said the main concern was the women's T20 World Cup. "The BCB board is still there. We will hopefully get a guideline from the government, possibly tomorrow, when the board is supposed to meet the new sports adviser. We are not worried about ourselves but we have a few events coming up, like the World Cup."

Hosting the tournament could be problematic if the ICC wants a security guarantee from Bangladesh right away. The interim government took oath on August 8, and while the police force is not fully functional , many are hoping it will be up and running soon.

BCB directors 'had their own agendas'

While the World Cup is a short-term issue, there are bigger problems in Bangladesh cricket that have remained unanswered for a decade and a half. Bangladesh remain a low-to-mid-table team in men's cricket and have enjoyed very little success at major ICC events. Their only major success was the Under-19 World Cup win in 2020. The men's team failed to win any of its Super Eight matches at the recent T20 World Cup, and won just two of its nine matches at last year's ODI World Cup.

Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh's national flag after storming prime minister Sheikh Hasina's residence • AFP/Getty Images

Senior coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, who is known as the guru of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal and several other leading Bangladesh cricketers, feels the BCB directors have deserted the country's cricket at a critical time.

"If they were true servants of cricket, they would be here. I don't think they were serving cricket," he said. "They had their own agendas, which they tried to implement. We have seen what they did to cricket, whether it is club cricket or BPL. They have spoiled the whole thing.

"BCB is not a disciplined organisation. I have seen it from up close. BCB never made the best use of its opportunities. Some made intentional mistakes. We have to reduce the indiscipline within the BCB. Only then we can tackle every crisis.

"The buck stops with the leadership. If that was fine, the rest sits in place. If we are going to talk about reform, we have to think about ICC's governance policy. We want a BCB whose vision will allow us to dream big. There has to be transparency and accountability. We have a lot of people who can do this."