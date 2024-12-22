BCB introduces national contracts for 30 more women in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has introduced national contracts for an additional 30 female cricketers who are either uncapped or haven't played for Bangladesh for some time. This is in addition to the 18 centrally-contracted women, and the newly-contracted players will get a monthly salary till June 2025. The contract system is similar to the men's first-class contracts in Bangladesh and is aimed at increasing the pool of players across the country.

The existing centrally-contracted players were also given a raise in the BCB meeting on Saturday.

"The women's national contract is similar to the first-class players' contract for male cricketers," the BCB stated in a release. "The board has decided to introduce this in an effort to provide financial stability to a larger pool of women cricketers. Thirty cricketers, who are not a part of the central contract, have been placed in the women's national contract for the November 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 period."

The BCB has raised the salary in all four grades of their women's central contracts for the October 2024 to June 2025 period. Grades A and B will now get BDT 120,000 (US$ 1,000 approx.) and BDT 100,000 ($850 approx.) per month respectively - up by BDT 20,000 each from 2023-24 - while Grades C and D will get BDT 70,000 ($600 approx.) and BDT 60,000 ($500 approx.) per month respectively - an increase of BDT 10,000 each.

The BCB has also introduced match- and series-winning bonus for the women. They will receive BDT 100,000 ($850 approx.) and BDT 50,000 ($420 approx.) in ODIs and T20Is respectively for beating a top-three side in the ICC rankings. The bonus amounts for beating teams ranked from fourth to sixth are BDT 75,000 ($630 approx.) and BDT 35,000 ($300 approx.) and for beating those ranked seventh to ninth are BDT 50,000 ($420 approx.) and BDT 30,000 ($250 approx.).

Bangladesh women's central contracts for October 2024 to June 2025

Grade A (BDT 120,000): Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Haque, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter



Grade B (BDT 100,000): Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan

Grade C (BDT 70,000): Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam, Shorna Akter

Grade D (BDT 60,000): Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani

Bangladesh women with national contracts