DPL Week 6: Abahani remain unbeaten to complete dominant show
Mahidul Islam Ankon was the highest scorer this season, while Abu Hider was the best bowler even though his 7 for 20 was topped by Rejaur Rahman Raja's 8 for 23
Abahani Limited had already sealed the Dhaka Premier League title - for the 22nd time - with two matches to go, but there was a lot of action left in the tournament as it went into its last week.
Abahani - unconquered
Abahani Limited became the first unbeaten DPL champions since the tournament moved to its List-A era, completing the unbeaten victory run by beating Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club in the last two rounds. They handed six List-A debuts in these two matches with most of their first XI players in the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe.
After securing their 22nd DPL title, Abahani beat Mohammedan by nine runs in Fatullah and, in their last game on May 6, they beat Shinepukur by four wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.
Meanwhile, Prime Bank Cricket Club thumped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 199 runs after Rejaur Rahman Raja took 8 for 23, the best List A figures in Bangladesh's domestic cricket history. Runners-up Mohammedan trounced Gazi Group Cricketers by 53 runs in their last game.
Mahidul Islam Ankon tops run charts
Mohammedan's Mahidul Islam Ankon finished as the league's top scorer with 647 runs at 46.21. He pipped Parvez Hossain Emon to the top spot after Emon missed Prime Bank's last three matches - he is also in the Bangladesh squad. Mahidul, Parvez and Saif Hassan, of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi, are the only three batters to cross 600 runs this season.
Towhid Hridoy used his time in the DPL most effectively by scoring 313 runs at a strike rate of 160.51 - the best strike rate for anyone who scored at least 300 runs in a season in the DPL.
Abu Hider takes the bowling honours
Mohammedan left-arm quick Abu Hider finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 31 wickets at an average of 19.06 - his 7 for 20 was overtaken on the league's final day by Raja as the best of the season. Quick bowlers Ruyel Miah and Hasan Mahmud took 28 and 26 wickets respectively, while veteran left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam was in fourth place with 25 wickets.
Best match
Mohammedan beating Prime Bank by one wicket on March 27 in what was the league's most thrilling game. It ensured the former league giants remained in title contention going into the Super League stage.
Batting first, Prime Bank reached 279, although they were 218 for 1 in the 39th over. Ariful Haque pulled things back with three wickets. Mohammedan's chase was marred by rain. Mahidul kept them on track, but Hider's 36-ball 54 got them close. Then came No. 10 Kamrul Islam Rabbi's unbeaten 14-ball 28 that finished the job.
How the Super League unfolded
Shinepukur, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi and Gazi Group Cricketers lost steam in the Super League phase, winning just one game each. Prime Bank, meanwhile, roared back towards the end while Mohammedan won four out of theoir five games. But none of them could match Abahani's might.
Next season, Agrani Bank and Gulshan Cricket Club will play in the Dhaka Premier League after earning promotions.
Players to watch
Hider was the standout performer with his 31 wickets, and he also made 250 runs at an average of 31.25.
Among cricketers below the age of 22, the likes of Emon, Khalid Hasan, Mahfijul Islam and Akbar Ali had a good time with the bat, and Rishad Hossain, Maruf Mridha and Ripon Mondol shone with the ball. Among young allrounders, Abdullah Al Mamun and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby did the double of 200 runs and ten wickets.
