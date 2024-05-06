DPL Week 6: Abahani remain unbeaten to complete dominant show

Mahidul Islam Ankon was the highest scorer this season, while Abu Hider was the best bowler even though his 7 for 20 was topped by Rejaur Rahman Raja's 8 for 23

Abahani Limited had already sealed the Dhaka Premier League title - for the 22nd time - with two matches to go, but there was a lot of action left in the tournament as it went into its last week.

Abahani - unconquered

Abahani Limited became the first unbeaten DPL champions since the tournament moved to its List-A era, completing the unbeaten victory run by beating Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club in the last two rounds. They handed six List-A debuts in these two matches with most of their first XI players in the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Prime Bank Cricket Club thumped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 199 runs after Rejaur Rahman Raja took 8 for 23, the best List A figures in Bangladesh's domestic cricket history. Runners-up Mohammedan trounced Gazi Group Cricketers by 53 runs in their last game.

Mahidul Islam Ankon tops run charts

Towhid Hridoy used his time in the DPL most effectively by scoring 313 runs at a strike rate of 160.51 - the best strike rate for anyone who scored at least 300 runs in a season in the DPL.

Abu Hider takes the bowling honours

Best match

Mohammedan beating Prime Bank by one wicket on March 27 in what was the league's most thrilling game. It ensured the former league giants remained in title contention going into the Super League stage.

Batting first, Prime Bank reached 279, although they were 218 for 1 in the 39th over. Ariful Haque pulled things back with three wickets. Mohammedan's chase was marred by rain. Mahidul kept them on track, but Hider's 36-ball 54 got them close. Then came No. 10 Kamrul Islam Rabbi's unbeaten 14-ball 28 that finished the job.

How the Super League unfolded

Shinepukur, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi and Gazi Group Cricketers lost steam in the Super League phase, winning just one game each. Prime Bank, meanwhile, roared back towards the end while Mohammedan won four out of theoir five games. But none of them could match Abahani's might.

Next season, Agrani Bank and Gulshan Cricket Club will play in the Dhaka Premier League after earning promotions.

Players to watch