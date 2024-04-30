DPL week 5: Abahani lift 22nd DPL title with two matches in hand

With the conclusion of the fifth week of DPL action, a lot got clear on the points table, including a 22nd title for Abahani. Here's more from the round-up

Key takeaways

After thirteen consecutive wins, Abahani Limited were finally pushed in a Dhaka Premier League game this season. Still, they beat Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by four wickets with a ball to spare in their Super League clash at the BKSP-4 ground. Before Tuesday's win, they had an average of 144 balls remaining when they won chasing, and by 123 runs on average when batting first. Abahani defended their DPL title having won it last year, to take their tally to 22 trophies in this competition.

Abahani were bereft of most of their main players as ten of them are in Chattogram with the Bangladesh squad, for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. BCB's cricket operations released Tanzim Hasan, Tanvir Islam and Afif Hossain for Abahain's April 30 game, after their coach Khaled Mahmud claimed that he was struggling to form a playing XI due to the ten absentees and injuries to Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Khaled Ahmed.

Abahani's long-standing arch-rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club had their best season since 2013 after they completed their tenth win. They beat Prime Bank and Shinepukur Cricket Club in the Super League phase so far.

Best batters

Saif Hassan 's century and fifty in the Super League phase has helped him climb close to Parvez Hossain Emon , who at 623 runs, remains the league's leading run-scorer. But Saif reduced the gap by eleven runs while Mahidul Islam became the third batter to reach 600 runs this season.

Mohammedan's Rony Talukdar struck 141 against Prime Bank, his first big knock in this season's DPL. It probably came a little too late for the veteran opener as he seems to be out of the picture from Bangladesh's T20I World Cup plans despite being a regular face last year.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was among those who got centuries in the Super League. He would take confidence from his 101 off 84 balls against Gazi Group Cricketers. Meanwhile, Shamsur Rahman's 101 helped Rupganj Tigers stave off relegation.

Best bowlers

Abu Hider overtook fellow left-arm quick Ruyel Miah as the leading wicket-taker with a four-wicket haul against Shinepukur. Hider now has 28 wickets at 18.43 bowling average, while Ruyel has 27 scalps at 18.74.

Legspinner Rishad Hossain is the leader among spinners with his 23 wickets at 12.74. He took his third four-wicket haul in this season's DPL, against Gazi Group during the Super League. Left-arm spinners Nazmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed and Tanvir Islam are trailing Rishad with each taking at least 20 wickets.

Best match

Sheikh Jamal knew that Abahani were not at full strength in their Super League clash on April 30, but still they couldn't take full advantage. They slipped to 15 for three, before Shakib Al Hasan helped them recover somewhat in the middle overs. Still at 152 for seven, it looked like yet another Abahani cakewalk.

No 9 Ziaur Rahman smacked eight sixes and six fours in his 58-ball 85, helping Sheikh Jamal to 267-9 in 50 overs. Anamul Haque Bijoy and Afif Hossain struck fifties to keep Abahani afloat after they lost two wickets within 16 overs. They added 103 runs for the third wicket, before captain Mosaddek Hossain guided the chase till the 50th over.

Points to ponder

At the other end of the DPL points table was the relegation battle. With all three teams in four points, one of them needed to win both games in the playoffs. Rupganj Tigers did that, beating City Club and Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy, who are now relegated to the Dhaka First Division Cricket League this season.