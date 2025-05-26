BCB to introduce revenue-sharing model for BPL

The BCB will introduce revenue distribution for the first time in the BPL in a bid to bail out last season's teams that haven't cleared their dues to players. The decision was taken during the BPL's governing council meeting in Dhaka on Monday.

The payment issue came to the fore last season after Durbar Rajshahi's overseas players boycotted a match over non-payments. Their local players had also skipped a training session during the tournament as a mark of protest. Towards the end of the tournament, the payment delay left some of the overseas players stranded in their hotel in Dhaka.

After Durbar Rajshahi kept missing the payment deadline, Bangladesh's sports ministry put pressure on the team owner Shafiqur Rahman.

The BCB, in principle, has decided to allocate a portion of the tournament's ticket sales to the seven franchises according to their final position in the points table. The four teams that reached the playoffs last season will get Taka 5.5 million (US$45,000 approx.) and the ones that didn't reach the playoffs Taka 4.5 million (US$36,000 approx.).

"This is the first time that the BCB will distribute revenue from ticket sales to BPL franchises," a BCB statement said. "The disbursement, scheduled ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, will be conditional upon the verification of payment acknowledgments from the respective players."

The BCB also threatened legal action against the franchises that are still defaulting on payment obligations.