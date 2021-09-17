Other members of the committee are Pathik Patel, Ranadeb Bose, Kishan Mohan and Harvinder Sodhi

Former Tamil Nadu captain Sridharan Sharath will head the BCCI's newly appointed junior selection committee which also includes Pathik Patel (West Zone), Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Kishan Mohan (North Zone), and Harvinder Sodhi (Central Zone).

The new committee takes over from Aashish Kapoor (South Zone and chairman), Debasis Mohanty (East, now senior selector), Gyanendra Pandey (Central), Rakesh Parekh (West), and Amit Sharma (North).

Sharath was the first player to represent Tamil Nadu in 100 Ranji Trophy matches and scored 8700 runs in the first-class format after playing 139 matches in a 15-year career. He struck 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in first-class matches, and another four hundreds and 20 fifties in 116 List A games for a total of 3366 runs. His first-class average of 51.17 was also better than his List A average of 44.28. He also played for Assam towards the end of his career. After retiring in 2007-08, Sharath was also a BCCI match referee, most recently in the Tamil Nadu Premier League last month.

Bose, a former Bengal fast bowler, has the experience of 91 first-class matches, 82 List A games and 11 T20s, including one in the IPL.

Sodhi is a former fast bowler for Madhya Pradesh from 1990-91 to 2003-04 when he played 76 first-class games and 55 one-dayers. After retirement, he also briefly served as the bowling coach and manager of MP and a BCCI match referee.

Patel is a former wicketkeeper from Gujarat and played 32 first-class and 28 List A games from 1992-93 to 2000-01.

Under-19 domestic games in India are set to begin with the Vinoo Mankad Trophy (one-day), from September 28 to October 18, followed by the Under-19 One-Day Challenger in early November.

The next Under-19 World Cup will played in the West Indies in 2022.