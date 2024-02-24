BPL round-up: Red-hot Tanzid, Mayers' dream debut, Tamim vs Shakib, and more

Chattogram Challengers turned around their form in the nick of time to find a place in the playoffs. They joined the high-flying Rangpur Riders, Comilla Victorians, and Fortune Barishal while Durdanto Dhaka, Sylhet Strikers, and Khulna Tigers were eliminated from the BPL. Here are some of the highlights from the final week of the league-stage games.

Batter of the week: Tanzid Hasan Tanzid had made only a single fifty in this season before he suddenly burst into life this week, with a 51-ball 70 with six sixes and a four against Dhaka and his first century in T20s, against Khulna. He struck 116 off 65 balls, aided by eight sixes and as many fours. The two innings revived Chattogram's campaign with the two wins, helping them to the playoff in a late turnaround.