BPL round-up: Red-hot Tanzid, Mayers' dream debut, Tamim vs Shakib, and more

Chattogram Challengers turned around their form in the nick of time to find a place in the playoffs. They joined the high-flying Rangpur Riders, Comilla Victorians, and Fortune Barishal while Durdanto Dhaka, Sylhet Strikers, and Khulna Tigers were eliminated from the BPL. Here are some of the highlights from the final week of the league-stage games.

The week started with Khulna Tigers beating a hapless Dhaka side to win their fifth game of the season after enduring five successive defeats. They had won their first four games. Dhaka lost both their matches this week to take their successive defeats tally to 11, a BPL record.

The week also saw Rangpur's Abu Hider taking a five-wicket haul against Barishal although Tamim Iqbal 's celebration of Shakib's wicket became a bigger talking point. Tamim's batting, however, has done most of the talking this season. He led Barishal into the playoffs with a solid 66 against Comilla , the innings also taking him to the top of the run-scorers' chart - with 391 runs - at the end of the league phase.

Sylhet finished their campaign with two wins out of two this week. Benny Howell starred in both of them, clobbering a 31-ball 62 against Comilla Victorians before taking 3-15 to help them down Khulna by six wickets.