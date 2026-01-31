Brook lied 'to protect team-mates' after nightclub bouncer incident

In a statement issued after England's victory in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Brook reiterated the public apology he had made earlier in the tour, adding he had lied about being out on his own at the time of the incident in a bid to prevent his team-mates from being implicated.

"I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening," Brook said. "I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my team-mates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions."

Brook's comments came after a report in the Telegraph revealed that Brook, Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were all under investigation by the Cricket Regulator, following the incident on the eve of England's third ODI against New Zealand in October.

This runs contrary to the insistence of England's managing director, Rob Key, who had told journalists ahead of the Melbourne Test in December that "no formal action" had been taken after the incident. In fact, Brook was fined the maximum £30,000 and placed on a final warning about his off-field conduct, having come close to losing his job as white-ball captain.

Speaking in Colombo last week, Brook said he needed to 'regain the trust of the players', but doubled down on the claim that he had been on his own on the night in question.

"We went out for a couple of drinks beforehand and then I took it upon myself to go out for a few more and I was on my own there," Brook had said. "I was trying to get into a club and the bouncer just clocked me, unfortunately. Like I said, I shouldn't have been in that situation from the start... I wasn't absolutely leathered, I'd had one too many drinks."

Now, however, he has admitted the omissions in his version of events.

"I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter," he said. "This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning.