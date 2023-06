Shorey, Sindhu and Murasingh headline opening day of Duleep Trophy

However, Avesh Khan ensured that East didn't walk away without any damage despite Central's meagre total. Avesh trapped East's captain Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw with the first ball he bowled, before going on to have Shantanu Mishra lbw for 6 in the tenth over. He bowled six out of the 12 overs and finished with 2 for 13. East, who ended the day at 32 for 2, had sent in Shahbaz Nadeem as nightwatcher after Mishra's dismissal. Sudeep Kumar Gharami was unbeaten at the other end with three boundaries in his knock.