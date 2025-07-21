Brook embraces 'no more nice guys' as England seek All Black mentality

Former All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka has been moulding the minds of the England men's Test squad this summer. And the man famous for the New Zealand rugby team's "no dickheads policy" has been reinforcing the mental fortitude of the group, at a time when Harry Brook says they must ditch their "nice guy" persona.

Enoka, who has recently worked with Chelsea Football Club, spoke to the team at Emirates Old Trafford at the start of their first training session ahead of the fourth Test against India. A friend of head coach Brendon McCullum, having previously worked with the Blackcaps, Enoka has been with England on a freelance basis. He first addressed the squad in May, when they met up in London ahead of their first Test of the summer against Zimbabwe, and he will remain with them in Manchester until the end of the week.

At this stage, Enoka has been working primarily with McCullum and Ben Stokes . However, his methods proved integral to a cultural shift in New Zealand rugby that brought about back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015, and the hope is that his expertise will ignite a similar period of dominance for England's cricketers. Beyond the current series against India lies the Ashes in the winter, both of which are seminal moments in this team's lifecycle.

On the field, England showed a notable degree of togetherness during the third Test at Lord's, particularly when they rounded on India on the final day. Victory in the final session gave England a 2-1 lead in the series, after plenty of effort and just as much chat, with close-in fielders - notably Brook - not shy of a word towards India's batters.

The touch paper was lit on the third evening, when Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett faced the full wrath of the India team after the former successfully employed delaying tactics to keep an awkward mini-session to a single over. Shubman Gill led the protestations, pointing the finger at Crawley for time-wasting, who immediately pointed right back at the India skipper, after his own time-wasting efforts earlier in the match.

As it happens, McCullum had mentioned before the Test that his team were a little too nice. Brook believes England's opportunity to have a go at India, in the same way that India had gone at them, was one they had relished in pursuit of a new edge.

"It was good fun," Brook said. "We watched the Indians go hard at Creeps (Crawley) and Ducky. We had a conversation, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to not be the nice guys that we have been in the past three years, to go out there and put them under more pressure than what they have probably had before.

"He (McCullum) actually said a few days before that we are too nice sometimes, and I brought it up the night before the last day: 'Baz said the other day we're too nice, I think tomorrow is a perfect opportunity to really get stuck into them'.

"I don't know if it had an effect on how we got the wickets, but it certainly had an effect on the atmosphere, the crowd. We bowled really well and got the wickets in the end."

Both teams shook hands at the end of the Lord's Test, with Stokes and Gill accepting the on-field chat had inspired a fierce contest. England expect India to come back at them hard in Manchester this week, not least given the must-win nature of this match from the tourists' perspective. And though Brook is relishing the prospect of more feistiness, particularly given how much more engaged the spectators became as a consequence, he feels it has not - and will not - cross a line.

"I've had a lot of compliments," he said. "Everybody said it was awesome to watch and it looked like there was 11 versus two when we were fielding. It was good fun, I have to admit, it was tiring but it made fielding a lot more enjoyable.

"I don't think it's against the spirit of cricket. We weren't being personal, we weren't being nasty, we were just putting them under more pressure.