Jadeja drags gripping Test into final session, England one away from win
Jadeja scored his fourth successive half-century to leave England frustrated
Ravindra Jadeja notched up a fourth straight half-century • Getty Images
India had two wickets standing at the end of lunch on day five, and still 81 runs away. But Ravindra Jadeja refused to let them buckle, scoring his fourth successive half-century and from the fact he didn't bring out the sword celebration, it was clear that he had other priorities.
Ben Stokes was in the middle of bowling himself into the ground, a 10-over spell leading England to tea after an 9.2-over spell had made them favourites in the morning. Neither man deserves to come off second best in this battle, which also included a bizarre moment when Stokes, in addition to figuring out where to set his fields and whether his body could take the workload he was putting himself through, had to sign off on Jadeja's bathroom schedule. He did. Begrudgingly. India were nine down at the time and 33 runs away.
Tea was pushed half an hour back when England broke an eighth-wicket partnership that was stubborn enough to last 132 balls and eke out 35 runs. Jasprit Bumrah faced 55 balls. Only twice has he faced more deliveries in a Test innings. His new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj showed just as much heart, standing up to a short-ball barrage with two short legs and a leg slip crowding him. Jadeja's leadership helped India's tail survive and now they are tantalisingly close - 30 runs from victory.
Earlier, Jofra Archer picked up Rishabh Pant in the third over of play. Stokes struck from the other end to dismiss India's best batter in this game, KL Rahul. Nitish Kumar Reddy stemmed the England tide and it looked like they would be able to go through to lunch with both of their allrounders standing firm but Chris Woakes took the ball and broke through. "Only a matter of time," Harry Brook said while he was trying to unsettle the batters. He remains correct, but England are definitely starting to feel the pressure now.