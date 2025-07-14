Jadeja drags gripping Test into final session, England one away from win

Tea was pushed half an hour back when England broke an eighth-wicket partnership that was stubborn enough to last 132 balls and eke out 35 runs. Jasprit Bumrah faced 55 balls. Only twice has he faced more deliveries in a Test innings. His new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj showed just as much heart, standing up to a short-ball barrage with two short legs and a leg slip crowding him. Jadeja's leadership helped India's tail survive and now they are tantalisingly close - 30 runs from victory.

Earlier, Jofra Archer picked up Rishabh Pant in the third over of play. Stokes struck from the other end to dismiss India's best batter in this game, KL Rahul. Nitish Kumar Reddy stemmed the England tide and it looked like they would be able to go through to lunch with both of their allrounders standing firm but Chris Woakes took the ball and broke through. "Only a matter of time," Harry Brook said while he was trying to unsettle the batters. He remains correct, but England are definitely starting to feel the pressure now.