Gill gets another hundred as India's lead nears 500

Tea: India 587 and 304 for 4 (Gill 100*, Pant 65, Rahul 55) lead England 407 by 484 runs



Shubman Gill cruised to his second hundred of the match, and his third in four innings as captain, as India continued to dominate England in the second Test at Edgbaston . Gill reached tea unbeaten on exactly 100, weighing up the timing of his declaration in the knowledge that England will require a world-record run chase whenever he decides to pull the plug.

Gill and Rishabh Pant put on 110 in 103 balls for the fourth wicket as India shifted gears after lunch, with Gill following Pant's lead after a composed start to his innings. He accelerated from 25 off 47 balls to a 57-ball half-century, repeatedly pulling Josh Tongue into gaps between deep fielders on the leg side, then bedded in to reach a 130-ball century two overs before tea.

Pant's chaotic cameo ended with his bat at midwicket and the ball in the hands of Ben Duckett at long-off, as he gave Shoaib Bashir his only wicket so far in England's second innings. He had raced to 41 off 35 balls by lunch and added 24 off 23 in the middle session; Zak Crawley's dropped catch at mid-off ultimately cost England 55 runs.

Gill was joined by Ravindra Jadeja, promoted above Nitish Kumar Reddy to No. 6, who played with a bizarre lack of attacking intent to reach the break at 25 not out off 68 balls. His partnership with Gill was worth 68 off 130 balls as the match settled into a holding pattern, with India happy to bat on and grind England's bowlers further into the ground.