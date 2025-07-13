Washington strikes as England approach 200

Tea England 387 and 175 for 6 (Stokes 27*, Woakes 8*, Washington 2-13, Siraj 2-31) lead India 387 by 175 runs

Two wickets to Washington Sundar kept India on top at tea on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Lord's.

Washington claimed the big wicket of Joe Root for 40, rattling leg stump with one that slid under the bat as Root attempted to sweep, breaking his fifth-wicket stand with Ben Stokes at 67 in the process.

Four overs later, Washington bowled Jamie Smith for just 8 with an excellent quicker ball that didn't turn but skidded past the outside edge and onto off stump.

At that point England were 164 for 6 and they were subsequently becalmed as Stokes, unbeaten at the interval on 27, and Chris Woakes looked to avoid further damage.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj had been gutted to have missed out on removing Root himself when he rapped the pad with one that angled in down the slope and, after India challenged, the batter survived on umpire's call on impact.

Siraj had been pivotal in putting India in control on the fourth morning when he removed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in a tight opening spell.