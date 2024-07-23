Morgan denies England white-ball coach link with Mott under pressure

Eoin Morgan has categorically denied reports that he could replace Matthew Mott as England men's white-ball coach after their semi-final exit at last month's T20 World Cup.

Morgan was linked with the job on Tuesday but passed it off as nothing more than "speculation" while commentating on the Hundred for Sky Sports. "This news is actually news to me," he said. "It's obviously not nice when a coach comes under fire and there is a lot of speculation about his future, but only time will tell what will happen."

Mott, who is halfway through a four-year contract, won a T20 World Cup only six months after his appointment, but is under scrutiny after England's underperformance in the last two global tournaments. Both Mott and Jos Buttler came under pressure after England won three out of nine games at the 50-over World Cup last year, two of which came after their elimination.

At the T20 World Cup, they reached the semi-finals but were thrashed by India in Guyana , and only won once in their four matches against Test-playing opposition. Rob Key, England's managing director, said he would review that tournament "in the next few weeks" after their elimination and that process is now underway.

The Times reported that Mott is likely to leave his role and that Key was sounding out potential candidates. Those include Morgan, who earlier this month backed both Mott and Buttler to continue, and he added on Tuesday that he has no interest in the role due to his young family and his broadcasting work.

"I've been asked a lot [in the media] over the past couple of months about the role, and if I would take it on," Morgan said. "My answer has simply been that the timing for everything in my life at the moment is not right. Yes, I want to coach down the line. But I have a young family, and I spend a lot more time at home and watching cricket doing this [commentary]. I'm absolutely loving what I'm doing."

Meanwhile, Buttler is expected to miss the Hundred this year after undergoing scans on Monday, having injured his calf while preparing for the tournament. He has not yet been ruled out definitively but ESPNcricinfo understands Manchester Originals have been lining up potential replacements.