ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Associate batting nominees: American beauty

Gous had match-winning performances against Canada and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, but he produced his best against the country of his birth, South Africa. In the first game of the Super Eight, South Africa amassed 194 against USA. Steven Taylor got USA off to a decent start but Gous was circumspect up front. He took five balls to get off the mark and managed just one boundary in his first ten, but once he teed off, he put some fear into South Africa. With USA requiring 92 off 36 balls, Gous took on Anrich Nortje, smashing him for a four and two sixes in the 15th and getting to his fifty off 33 balls. Then he laid into Tabraiz Shamsi to bring the equation down to a very manageable 28 off the last two overs. But Kagiso Rabada bowled a nerveless 19th, and USA fell 18 runs short - with Gous finishing on a valiant 80 not out off 47.