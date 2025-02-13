Finch: Labuschagne's form is an 'alarming sign'

Aaron Finch believes Australia should drop Marnus Labuschagne for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June with his lean run having extended too far to be accommodated.

Travis Head, who opened in Sri Lanka, said he expected Konstas to regain his position at the top of the order against South Africa while Cameron Green is in the frame to play as a specialist batter as he recovers from the back surgery that ruled him out of this season.

It leaves Labuschagne, who has one century in his last 51 Test innings and an average of 31.54 since the start of the 2023 , under significant pressure for his spot for the first time since establishing himself in 2019.

"I've gone with Cameron Green or Josh Inglis. They're at No. 3," Finch said on ESPN's Around The Wicket when the panel was asked to pick their XIs for the WTC final.

"And the reason is, I just think that [Labuschagne's form] is such a concern because it's been over four series. If it's over two or three, I think that you can say, you know what, he's just around the corner. But the fact that it's been four, to me, that's a really alarming sign.

Marnus Labuschagne is the Australia batter under scrutiny • Getty Images

"Josh Inglis, I think to get him into the side, he will get that opportunity. Or if Cameron Green is healthy, he just provides so much extra to that bowling line-up as well as with the batting. He's got the ability to bat anywhere in the order."

However, Michael Clarke and Callum Ferguson retained Labuschagne in their sides for the decider although Clarke said it could be make or break.

"I hope they pick him for the Test Championship [final]," Clarke said. "It's completely different conditions against a different team. He's played a lot of county cricket. He knows English conditions as well as anyone.

"Remember, he bats in the hardest place as well. I think No. 3 is the hardest place to bat in Test cricket. You're right, the numbers don't tell a lie. He's out of form. He's due.

"And to me, I reckon the Test Championship…could be his last opportunity. Going to West Indies, I would like to think that's an opportunity to give a young player a go if Marnus makes no runs in this Test Championship. If he does, then no doubt he holds his spot because he's been a wonderful player."

Ferguson, meanwhile, would include both Labuschagne and Green with the latter batting at No. 6 and backing for frontline bowlers.

"I'm backing the four bowlers in to get the job done in a one-off hit out in a Test match," he said. "We didn't use Mitch Marsh a lot over the last few years. He's been in that No. 6 position. So we've played effectively without that stone cold all-rounder in that position, bowling 10 overs a day. So that's how I see it."

Stand-in captain Steven Smith backed Labuschagne to emerge for his slump, seeing similarities in how he was low on runs before making four centuries in his last five matches.

"Marn's similar to me, in a way," Smith said. "I've said this a lot of times about myself, there's a difference between being out of form and out of runs.