Voll and Satghare in as RCB bowl with three changes
Delhi Capitals handed a debut to uncapped Australian Lucy Hamilton
Toss Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to bowl vs Delhi Capitals
After going three in three in WPL 2026 and playing their second game inside 24 hours, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chose to chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) and made three tweaks to the team that defeated Gujarat Giants.
Australia batter Georgia Voll came in for her first match for RCB in place of left-arm spinner Linsey Smith. Legspinner Prema Rawat replaced D Hemalatha, who had two single-digit scores in each of her two innings at No. 3. Mumbai allrounder Sayali Satghare replaced Arundhati Reddy, who was unwell.
DC, who won their first game of the season in the previous match, made a forced change. West Indies allrounder Chinelle Henry was injured and Australia's left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton, 19, took her spot. Hamilton had captained Australia at the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup last year.
So far dew has not had a heavy impact in night games, but each team winning the toss has chosen to bowl. With the game being played on the same pitch as the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians game from the afternoon, the track could get slower as the match progressed. While Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have often played domestic cricket as opposing captains, this is the first time they are doing so in the WPL.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Minnu Mani, 9 N Shree Charani, 10 Nandani Sharma, 11 Lucy Hamilton
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Grace Harris, 2 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 3 Georgia Voll, 4 Gautami Naik, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Nadine de Klerk, 7 Radha Yadav, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Sayali Satghare, 10 Prema Rawat, 11 Lauren Bell