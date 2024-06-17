FICA rebranded as World Cricketers' Association

The global player union has also established the Tim May medal for "outstanding service to the players' association movement in cricket"

'The name change to the World Cricketers' Association reflects our desire to simply state and reflect our role in the game at global level' - WCA CEO Tom Moffat • PA Photos/Getty Images

Cricket global players' union has undergone a rebrand, with the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) to now be known as the World Cricketers' Association (WCA). The decision was made following a board meeting and 25th anniversary celebration in New York, held concurrently with the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

WCA has also established the Tim May Medal, named after the former Australia offspinner who was the first CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) and who went on to become the first full-time CEO of FICA in 2005. The medal will be awarded to "recipients who have provided outstanding service to the players' association movement in cricket."

May himself and Richard Bevan were announced as the inaugural winners of the award. Bevan was the CEO of the Professional Cricketers' Association, the player union for English cricketers, from 2003 to 2007.

"There has never been a more important time for players to be collectively represented in their own countries, and at global level," WCA CEO Tom Moffat said. "The vast majority of the best men's and women's players in the world are now affiliated to WCA, and irrespective of fragmentation in the game, the players will always be the talent and its biggest asset.

"The name change to the World Cricketers' Association reflects our desire to simply state and reflect our role in the game at global level.