Harmanpreet to lead Mumbai Indians in WPL

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Mumbai Indians franchise in the inaugural edition of the WPL, set to begin on March 4 in Mumbai. Harmanpreet was not the most expensive player bought by Mumbai at the auction last month but she was expected to lead the side, which will feature other top international names such as Nat Sciver-Brunt Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr

"As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women's team to some of their most exciting wins," Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani said in a statement. "And I am sure that with Charlotte [Edwards, head coach] and Jhulan's [Goswami, bowling coach and mentor ] support, she will inspire our MI women's team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports."