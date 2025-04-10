Harry Moore, Derbyshire's rising fast bowler, suffers back injury setback

Harry Moore , the highly rated Derbyshire fast bowler, has been ruled out of action for a minimum of eight weeks with a back issue.

Moore, 17, is considered one of the most promising young fast bowlers in the country, having become Derbyshire's youngest debutant, at the age of 16, in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in August 2023.

Last summer he made his debut for England Under-19 against Sri Lanka, before going on to represent England Lions on their tour of South Africa in December.

Despite his injury, he is set for another significant summer in 2025, having been picked up by Birmingham Phoenix for £41,500 in the recent Hundred draft.

A graduate of the Cricket Derbyshire Academy, he made his first-class debut against Northamptonshire in September, and signed a new three-year contract with Derbyshire at the end of the season.