'He told me you'll play' - Sai Sudharsan on Gambhir's 'impeccable' support

Sai Sudharsan scored 140 runs at an average of 23.33 in his debut Test series on the tour of England, and was out for 7 in his only innings in the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad earlier this month. He felt under some pressure coming into the second Test in Delhi until a chat with Gambhir put him at ease.

"The support has been impeccable," Sai Sudharsan said in Bengaluru where he will be India A's vice-captain in the first unofficial Test against South Africa A, which begins on Thursday. "After the first game in Ahmedabad, we were practicing at the Feroz Shah Kotla nets. As always, I was the last to come out of the nets.

"GG [Gambhir] sir called me and said, 'You are not getting desperate. You are one of the best players in the country. So do not think about any of the other things. Don't think that you have to score runs in this game or what will happen if you don't.'

"He told me, 'You will play.' The way he said that gave me so much confidence and freedom. I was trying to be more free and not think about external factors or the magnitude of things. But when you hear it from the head coach himself, the perspective and environment change drastically.

"That helped me express myself better as well. Even in that game [2nd Test], I wasn't in a mindset just to get runs, I was in a mindset to fight and win for the team, to dominate for the team."

Sai Sudharsan hit a composed 87 in his last Test outing • AFP/Getty Images

Sai Sudharsan made 87 and 39 in Delhi as India won by seven wickets to clinch the series 2-0. While those knocks have given him confidence, he doesn't want to put himself under the pressure of having to live up to some of India's past No. 3s.

"I take it game by game, inning by inning, look at the situation, and react as best as I can," he said. "Playing for India, there's so much competition. So many great cricketers who have done well, are doing well, and will continue to do well. I'm not looking at a spot to cement or thinking about securing a place. I'm playing for a reason and that is to win games and fight for my team. That's my mindset when I walk in.

"When I think about sealing a spot or playing for safety, I tend to go defensive and play for myself, which I definitely don't want to do. I look at it from a different perspective - to win one session at a time and make a difference there. Runs will be a byproduct of that process."

That said, Sai Sudharsan acknowledges the challenges that will come with batting at No. 3, having come through domestic cricket primarily as an opener for Tamil Nadu.

"It's a great responsibility, and I'm grateful for the opportunity," he said. "No. 3 is also like an opening spot. There's not a big difference, to be honest. But playing for India, wherever we get an opportunity, we have to be on point, not just fill a place but be really ready for whichever spot we play.