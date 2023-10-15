'Afghanistan, you have pulled off the biggest upset in WC cricket'

Wonderful all-round effort by Afghanistan led by a solid knock from @RGurbaz_21 . Bad day for @ECB_cricket . Against quality spinners, you have to read them from their hand, which the England batters failed to do. They read them off the pitch instead, which I felt led to their… pic.twitter.com/O4TACfKh21

Phenomenal stuff from Afghanistan to turn over the defending champions tonight so convincingly. They put the hopes of a nation on their shoulders and made everyone proud. Well played @ACBofficials .

A historic triumph for Afghanistan! Their spin attack was a delight to watch on this Delhi track, Shahidi marshalled his troops brilliantly. A perfect tribute to @MohammadNabi007 , who was playing in his 150th ODI today. England choosing to field first worked against them. A… pic.twitter.com/KRJDiddISG

In return, England's batting never really took off, as they struggled against Afghanistan's seamers and spinners, surrendering for 215 in the 41st over. Afghanistan's spinners accounted for seven wickets, with Mujeeb picking up the crucial wickets of Harry Brook - who was England's top-scorer of the day - and the in-form Joe Root.