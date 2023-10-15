Matches (24)
What They Said About

'Afghanistan, you have pulled off the biggest upset in WC cricket'

Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Bishop, Mithali Raj, Shoaib Akhtar and others react to Afghanistan's stunning win over England

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Oct-2023 • 1 hr ago
ICC/Getty Images

Afghanistan have pulled off one of the great upsets in men's ODI World Cup history by defeating the defending champions England by 69 runs. The win was orchestrated by a brilliant spell from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and a collective batting effort, in front of a sizeable crowd in Delhi that got behind the Afghanistan side. Here's how the cricket world reacted to the result.
Afghanistan outplayed England in all disciplines on the day. Rahmanullah Gurbaz unleashed a fearless display of power-hitting that asserted their dominance from the beginning - he made 80 off 57. Ikram Alikhil, on his World Cup debut, drove them ahead with 58 off 66 as Afghanistan posted a competitive 285.
In return, England's batting never really took off, as they struggled against Afghanistan's seamers and spinners, surrendering for 215 in the 41st over. Afghanistan's spinners accounted for seven wickets, with Mujeeb picking up the crucial wickets of Harry Brook - who was England's top-scorer of the day - and the in-form Joe Root.
