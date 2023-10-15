'Afghanistan, you have pulled off the biggest upset in WC cricket'
Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Bishop, Mithali Raj, Shoaib Akhtar and others react to Afghanistan's stunning win over England
Wonderful all-round effort by Afghanistan led by a solid knock from @RGurbaz_21.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 15, 2023
Bad day for @ECB_cricket.
Against quality spinners, you have to read them from their hand, which the England batters failed to do. They read them off the pitch instead, which I felt led to their… pic.twitter.com/O4TACfKh21
Phenomenal stuff from Afghanistan to turn over the defending champions tonight so convincingly. They put the hopes of a nation on their shoulders and made everyone proud. Well played @ACBofficials.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 15, 2023
Exceptional play by Team Afghanistan today, securing a thrilling win against England The team's determination and skill shone brightly. Well played boys!#AFGvsENG @ACBofficials @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/jazGbPqQkT— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 15, 2023
A historic triumph for Afghanistan! Their spin attack was a delight to watch on this Delhi track, Shahidi marshalled his troops brilliantly. A perfect tribute to @MohammadNabi007, who was playing in his 150th ODI today. England choosing to field first worked against them. A… pic.twitter.com/KRJDiddISG— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2023
Salute you AFGHANISTAN. You have pulled offff the biggest upset in WC cricket. If not in the history of the game. Respect. @rashidkhan_19 @Mujeeb_R88 #CWC2023 #ENGvsAFG pic.twitter.com/o59wpS6Sxc— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 15, 2023
This Afghanistan team plays modern day cricket. You can see that in their batting in first 10 overs. Same with bowling. Lots of things there to learn from.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 15, 2023
Bahot mubarak Apko Afghanistan. You out played England every department. Gurbazzaaaa you were amazing Ikram Alikhil looked good in the middle overs. Bowling has been top notch from Afghans. #ENGvAFG— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 15, 2023