Australia vs South Africa: Why Starc and Jansen should be in the firing line
Tactics board: Where the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa, in Kolkata, could be won or lost
No secrets there. South Africa want to avoid chasing, and Australia want them to chase. Even when winning against Pakistan and Afghanistan when chasing, they huffed and puffed their way through. All their four recent wins against Australia have come batting first.
In-form South Africa face serial winners Australia with history on their shoulders
SA desperate to lift the trophy but accept there is 'no dishonour in losing'
Temba Bavuma on semi-final availability: 'I'm quite confident but it's not a unilateral decision'
Aus-SA semi-final: All eyes on the weather in Kolkata
Labuschagne vs Stoinis: Australia's big call for the World Cup semi-final
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo