Australia vs South Africa: Why Starc and Jansen should be in the firing line

Unlike India and New Zealand in the first semi-final, these teams have one selection doubt each. Australia have to choose between Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis . Labuschagne brings more solidity to the middle after the explosive top three whereas Stoinis in theory brings both powerful hitting lower down the order and a sixth bowling option. Current form - and indeed sentiment - is with Labuschagne, especially with some solidity required in the middle overs, but expect Australia to play him only if they are confident in Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh helping out with the ball as their fifth bowler is Glenn Maxwell . Also, Labuschagne's record against left-arm spin can go against him because he will have to face a lot of Keshav Maharaj in the middle.